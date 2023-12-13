Hornets vs. Heat December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (10-8) are welcoming in the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Kaseya Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.
Hornets vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mark Williams gives the Hornets 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Gordon Hayward is putting up 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's making 41.1% of his shots from the floor.
- P.J. Washington is putting up 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- The Hornets are receiving 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.
- The Hornets are getting 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Terry Rozier this season.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 4 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 11.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Duncan Robinson averages 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 boards.
Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Hornets
|110.6
|Points Avg.
|112.7
|109.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.8
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35%
