The Miami Heat (13-10) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Heat are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Hornets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 120 - Hornets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 8.5)

Heat (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-10.6)

Heat (-10.6) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Heat have covered the spread more often than the Hornets this year, tallying an ATS record of 10-13-0, compared to the 9-12-0 record of the Hornets.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Charlotte covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 50% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents do it more often (66.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (47.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 10-3, while the Hornets are 6-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the 17th-ranked team in the league (113.4 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (121 points allowed per game).

At 42.7 rebounds per game and 45 rebounds conceded, Charlotte is 23rd and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Hornets are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 26 per game.

Charlotte is 19th in the league in turnovers per game (13.6) and 21st in turnovers forced (12.8).

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 21st in the league in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

