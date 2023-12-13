Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fairfax, Virginia today? We have what you need here.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lakes High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
