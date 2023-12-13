Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brunswick Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Brunswick, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brunswick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.