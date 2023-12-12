The Radford Highlanders (7-4) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the VMI Keydets (2-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

VMI vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -14.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI has played five games this season that finished with a point total over 143.5 points.

VMI has a 144.6-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.1 more points than this game's total.

VMI has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

VMI has been posted as the underdog eight times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Keydets have not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VMI has a 10.5% chance of pulling out a win.

VMI vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 6 66.7% 76 147.7 68.4 141.3 141.8 VMI 5 62.5% 71.7 147.7 72.9 141.3 147

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets' 71.7 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 68.4 the Highlanders give up.

VMI is 1-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scores more than 68.4 points.

VMI vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 6-3-0 0-0 7-2-0 VMI 3-5-0 1-1 3-5-0

VMI vs. Radford Home/Away Splits

Radford VMI 4-0 Home Record 2-2 0-4 Away Record 0-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 87 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

