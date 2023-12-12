The VMI Keydets (2-8) will try to stop a six-game road skid when taking on the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Radford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (40.0%).

This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Keydets are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 185th.

The Keydets score just 3.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Highlanders allow their opponents to score (68.4).

When it scores more than 68.4 points, VMI is 2-5.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home VMI is scoring 81.8 points per game, 21.8 more than it is averaging away (60.0).

The Keydets allow 67.0 points per game at home, and 74.5 on the road.

At home, VMI drains 11.0 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (29.2%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule