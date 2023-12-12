The VMI Keydets (2-8) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Radford vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Radford vs. VMI Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Radford vs. VMI Betting Trends

Radford has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of nine times this season.

VMI has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Keydets' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

