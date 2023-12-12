Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Manassas, Virginia today? We have what you need here.

Manassas, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seton School at Immanuel Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Osbourn Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Manassas, VA

Manassas, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Reed High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Patriot High School at Osbourn High School