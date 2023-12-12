Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lynchburg Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Lynchburg, Virginia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lynchburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Covenant Schools at Temple Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Madison Heights, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian Academy at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.