Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fredericksburg, Virginia today? We have the information below.
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Massaponax High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern View High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
