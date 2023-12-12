Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fairfax, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakton High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langley High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chantilly High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lorton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Liberty High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
