Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - December 11
Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) and Washington Wizards (3-18) will go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Kyle Kuzma is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Wizards' Last Game
The Wizards lost their previous game to the Nets, 124-97, on Friday. Kuzma was their top scorer with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Deni Avdija
|15
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tyus Jones
|14
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Deni Avdija's averages on the season are 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- The Wizards get 17.0 points per game from Jordan Poole, plus 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists.
- Tyus Jones provides the Wizards 11.4 points, 2.8 boards and 5.0 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- The Wizards receive 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.8
|5.4
|6.4
|0.4
|0.8
|2.1
|Daniel Gafford
|11.2
|7.2
|2.2
|0.7
|1.9
|0.0
|Tyus Jones
|13.4
|2.9
|5.1
|1.0
|0.3
|0.9
|Deni Avdija
|11.6
|5.2
|3.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.7
|Jordan Poole
|16.2
|2.4
|2.7
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
