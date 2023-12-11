Player props are available for Joel Embiid and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Kuzma is averaging 22.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 higher than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

Kuzma has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +132) 0.5 (Over: -213)

Deni Avdija's 12.2 points per game average is 0.7 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Avdija's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -156)

Jordan Poole's 17-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Poole has collected 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's over/under (3.5).

His 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 34.5-point total set for Embiid on Monday is 1.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Embiid has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +132) 0.5 (Over: -213)

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.1 points per game this season, 0.4 fewer than his points prop on Monday.

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Maxey has picked up 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

