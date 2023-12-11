The Washington Wizards (3-18) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) on December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Washington has put together a 2-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Wizards' 116.3 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113.8 the 76ers give up.

Washington is 2-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are not as good offensively, scoring 114.5 points per game, compared to 117.4 away. It's the same story defensively, giving up 126.9 points per game at home, compared to 124.4 away.

At home, Washington concedes 126.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 124.4.

This year the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (27.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries