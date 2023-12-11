Wizards vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (3-18) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5.
Wizards vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-12.5
|242.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score over 242.5 points.
- The average total for Washington's games this season is 241.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Washington's ATS record is 10-11-0 this year.
- The Wizards have come away with two wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info
Wizards vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 242.5
|% of Games Over 242.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|6
|28.6%
|120.9
|237.2
|113.8
|239.1
|226.8
|Wizards
|11
|52.4%
|116.3
|237.2
|125.3
|239.1
|237.2
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Wizards have hit the over five times.
- Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (2-6-0). On the road, it is .615 (8-5-0).
- The Wizards score only 2.5 more points per game (116.3) than the 76ers give up to opponents (113.8).
- When it scores more than 113.8 points, Washington is 8-6 against the spread and 2-12 overall.
Wizards vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|10-11
|1-0
|13-8
|76ers
|14-7
|0-0
|15-6
Wizards vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Wizards
|76ers
|116.3
|120.9
|10
|4
|8-6
|6-2
|2-12
|7-1
|125.3
|113.8
|30
|18
|5-2
|9-2
|3-4
|10-1
