The Washington Wizards (3-14), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, play the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).

Tyrese Maxey puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.

Tobias Harris posts 18.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

De'Anthony Melton averages 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paul Reed averages 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Wizards 120.5 Points Avg. 116.1 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 124.0 47.4% Field Goal % 48.2% 37.0% Three Point % 34.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.