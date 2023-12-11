The VCU Rams (8-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 71.0 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 50.0 the Rams give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.0 points, Delaware is 4-4.
  • VCU is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Rams score only 3.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (67.8).
  • VCU is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
  • Delaware has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The Rams shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede defensively.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Rams have given up.

VCU Leaders

  • Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
  • Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%
  • Mary-Anna Asare: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
  • Mykel Parham: 5.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG%
  • Jennifer Ezeh: 5.7 PTS, 51.5 FG%

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UPR-Mayagüez W 69-30 Roberto Clemente Coliseum
12/2/2023 Charlotte W 57-49 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/5/2023 Le Moyne W 55-32 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/11/2023 Delaware - Henrico Sports & Events Center
12/17/2023 Old Dominion - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/20/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Stuart C. Siegel Center

