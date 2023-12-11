How to Watch the VCU vs. Delaware Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (8-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 71.0 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 50.0 the Rams give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 50.0 points, Delaware is 4-4.
- VCU is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Rams score only 3.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (67.8).
- VCU is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
- Delaware has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Rams shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede defensively.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Rams have given up.
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Mykel Parham: 5.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG%
- Jennifer Ezeh: 5.7 PTS, 51.5 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UPR-Mayagüez
|W 69-30
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Charlotte
|W 57-49
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/5/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 55-32
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/11/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Henrico Sports & Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/20/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.