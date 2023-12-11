Tyus Jones and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-97 loss against the Nets, Jones totaled 14 points.

In this piece we'll break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.4 13.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.9 Assists 4.5 5.0 5.1 PRA -- 19.2 21.4 PR -- 14.2 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the 76ers

Jones is responsible for taking 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.8 points per game, the 76ers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 27.1 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 31 20 3 8 2 2 1 11/6/2023 33 12 1 6 2 0 2

