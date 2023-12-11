Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Smyth, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.