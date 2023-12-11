Monday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-1) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (2-5) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-56 win, as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.

The Lancers lost their most recent outing 83-46 against Davidson on Saturday.

Longwood vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Longwood vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 84, Longwood 56

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

The Lancers notched their signature win of the season on November 29, when they took down the Ohio Bobcats, who rank No. 283 in our computer rankings, 75-72.

Longwood has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

The Seawolves have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Longwood Leaders

Malea Brown: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

9.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Janay Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Adriana Shipp: 8.6 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kiki McIntyre: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers have been outscored by 16.7 points per game (posting 63.6 points per game, 225th in college basketball, while giving up 80.3 per contest, 346th in college basketball) and have a -117 scoring differential.

