Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry are two players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) match up with the Miami Heat (12-10) at Spectrum Center.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN

BSSE, BSSUN Live Stream:

Hornets' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Hornets beat the Raptors 119-116. With 24 points, Hayward was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gordon Hayward 24 4 4 1 0 1 Miles Bridges 22 8 3 2 0 3 Terry Rozier 21 2 13 0 0 2

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Hayward's numbers for the season are 15.2 points, 4.5 assists and 4.9 boards per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field.

Mark Williams averages 12.7 points, 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington puts up 13.9 points, 5.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Brandon Miller is posting 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 20.2 7.2 2.7 1.5 0.3 2.1 Mark Williams 9.8 9.4 1.1 0.6 1.3 0.0 Gordon Hayward 13.4 4.7 3.9 0.9 0.3 0.9 Terry Rozier 13.9 2.0 5.4 0.7 0.3 1.5 Brandon Miller 14.7 3.8 2.5 0.7 0.6 2.4

