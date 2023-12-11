The Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Spectrum Center on December 11, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte is 4-6 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 11th.

The Hornets' 113.4 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 111.5 the Heat give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 112.5 points per game at home, 1.9 fewer points than on the road (114.4). Defensively they concede 120 per game, 2.9 fewer points than away (122.9).

Charlotte gives up 120 points per game at home, and 122.9 on the road.

At home the Hornets are collecting 26.1 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (25.4).

Hornets Injuries