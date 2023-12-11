Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Fauquier County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dominion High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.