In Week 14 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will face the Miami Dolphins defense and Jalen Ramsey. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Tennessee receivers against the Dolphins' pass defense.

Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 108.3 9 20 71 7.90

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins has hauled in 774 receiving yards on 50 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Tennessee has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by tallying 183.2 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 30th with 10 passing touchdowns.

The Titans' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 213 points (17.8 per game).

Tennessee is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.2 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Titans pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 38 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense

Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 10 tackles and three passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Miami is conceding 203.6 yards per game (2,443 total) in the air, which is the ninth-best mark in the NFL.

The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is 22.2 per game, 20th in the league.

Miami has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

14 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Jalen Ramsey Rec. Targets 95 23 Def. Targets Receptions 50 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.5 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 774 10 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.5 2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 155 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

