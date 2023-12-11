Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Chesapeake, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grassfield High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.