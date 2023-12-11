Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Chesapeake County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grassfield High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
