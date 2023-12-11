Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Arlington, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Arlington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorktown High School at Broad Run High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
