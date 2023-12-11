Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Amherst Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Amherst, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Amherst, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Temple Christian School at Timberlake Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Forest, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.