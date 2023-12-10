The VCU Rams (4-3) will play the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

VCU vs. Alcorn State Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Max Shulga: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Michael Belle: 6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

VCU vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 280th 69.1 Points Scored 69.1 280th 72nd 64.9 Points Allowed 85.1 353rd 235th 32.1 Rebounds 30.3 292nd 276th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 238th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5 330th 227th 12.6 Assists 10.3 325th 305th 14 Turnovers 9.6 41st

