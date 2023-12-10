Sunday's game between the VCU Rams (4-5) and Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 83-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored VCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

VCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

VCU vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 83, Alcorn State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-19.0)

VCU (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

VCU has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Alcorn State's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. A total of three out of the Rams' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Braves' games have gone over.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (292nd in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per contest (87th in college basketball).

VCU wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is collecting 32.1 rebounds per game (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9 per contest.

VCU makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.0% from deep (268th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game while shooting 29.2%.

The Rams' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 227th in college basketball, and the 89.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 181st in college basketball.

VCU loses the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 13.7 (301st in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.6.

