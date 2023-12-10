Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Wilson in that upcoming Capitals-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is -4.

In seven of 24 games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Wilson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Wilson has an assist in five of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Wilson hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-26).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 1 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

