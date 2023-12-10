When the Washington Capitals face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will T.J. Oshie score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Oshie has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.