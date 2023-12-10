The Richmond Spiders (7-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Richmond vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers' 64.1 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 55.1 the Spiders give up.
  • When it scores more than 55.1 points, Appalachian State is 5-0.
  • Richmond's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.1 points.
  • The Spiders average 74.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 64.7 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Richmond is 7-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
  • Appalachian State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.
  • The Spiders shoot 47% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

Richmond Leaders

  • Maggie Doogan: 17 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
  • Grace Townsend: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Addie Budnik: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
  • Rachel Ullstrom: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Katie Hill: 5.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Louisiana Tech W 83-56 Knapp Center
11/30/2023 @ Villanova L 67-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/3/2023 Le Moyne W 69-40 Robins Center
12/10/2023 Appalachian State - Robins Center
12/16/2023 Liberty - Robins Center
12/20/2023 Michigan State - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

