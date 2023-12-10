How to Watch the Radford vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Radford vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders score just 4.5 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Hokies allow (60.3).
- Radford has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
- The Hokies put up 15.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Highlanders give up (64.6).
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 64.6 points, it is 5-1.
- When Radford gives up fewer than 80.5 points, it is 2-6.
- The Hokies shoot 48.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Highlanders concede defensively.
Radford Leaders
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37)
- Taniya Hanner: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%
- Olivia Wagner: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Ellie Taylor: 4.6 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 72-55
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Niagara
|L 64-53
|Gallagher Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/17/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Dedmon Center
