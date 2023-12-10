Sunday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) and Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) going head-to-head at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wake Forest, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Spartans won their last matchup 76-68 against Chicago State on Saturday.

Norfolk State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Norfolk State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 62, Norfolk State 58

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

Against the Drexel Dragons on November 8, the Spartans captured their best win of the season, a 51-49 road victory.

According to the RPI, the Demon Deacons have one loss against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 109th-most in Division 1.

Norfolk State has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 143) on November 8

58-51 over Colgate (No. 219) on November 26

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 220) on November 6

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 221) on November 16

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 339) on November 12

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.9 FG%

16.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.9 FG% Niya Fields: 8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.9 STL, 38.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.9 STL, 38.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Danaijah Williams: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Makoye Diawara: 7.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Da'Brya Clark: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game, with a +20 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.3 points per game (291st in college basketball) and give up 56.1 per contest (60th in college basketball).

