The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Norfolk State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Spartans average 7.3 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (65.6).

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Norfolk State is 4-0.

Wake Forest's record is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Demon Deacons put up 61 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 56.1 the Spartans allow.

Wake Forest is 2-3 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

Norfolk State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 61 points.

The Demon Deacons are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Spartans concede to opponents (39.2%).

The Spartans shoot 38.9% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.9 FG%

16.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.9 FG% Niya Fields: 8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.9 STL, 38.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

8 PTS, 5 AST, 2.9 STL, 38.7 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Danaijah Williams: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21) Makoye Diawara: 7.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Da'Brya Clark: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Norfolk State Schedule