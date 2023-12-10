Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 10?
Should you wager on Nick Jensen to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.