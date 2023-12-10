The NC State Wolfpack (7-0) meet the Liberty Lady Flames (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Liberty vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Liberty Players to Watch

Saniya Rivers: 13.1 PTS, 6 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Aziaha James: 16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Madison Hayes: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Mimi Collins: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

