When the Washington Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor McMichael score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMichael stats and insights

  • In five of 24 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • McMichael has zero points on the power play.
  • McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:35 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.