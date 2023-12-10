The Washington Capitals, with Alexander Ovechkin, are in action Sunday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Ovechkin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Ovechkin has scored a goal in four of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 24 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Ovechkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 2 15 Points 6 5 Goals 4 10 Assists 2

