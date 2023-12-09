VMI vs. American: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The American Eagles (4-6) are favored (-5.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the VMI Keydets (2-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
VMI vs. American Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lexington, Virginia
- Venue: Cameron Hall
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|American
|-5.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Keydets Betting Records & Stats
- VMI's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in four of seven outings.
- The average total for VMI's games this season is 144.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- VMI has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- VMI has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Keydets have been at least a +180 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies VMI has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
VMI vs. American Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|American
|4
|50%
|73.9
|145.9
|74.7
|147.1
|138.1
|VMI
|4
|57.1%
|72.0
|145.9
|72.4
|147.1
|147.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional VMI Insights & Trends
- The Keydets put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Eagles allow (74.7).
- VMI is 1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 74.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
VMI vs. American Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|American
|3-5-0
|1-1
|5-3-0
|VMI
|3-4-0
|3-1
|2-5-0
VMI vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|American
|VMI
|8-6
|Home Record
|6-8
|9-9
|Away Record
|1-14
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|8-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.2
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.