The American Eagles (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the VMI Keydets (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cameron Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. American Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • This season, the Keydets have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
  • VMI is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 250th.
  • The Keydets score only 2.7 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Eagles give up (74.7).
  • When VMI scores more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2.

VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VMI averaged 73.2 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
  • The Keydets surrendered 72.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.5 away from home.
  • When playing at home, VMI averaged 1.3 more three-pointers per game (10.2) than in away games (8.9). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Clarks Summit W 100-63 Cameron Hall
11/29/2023 @ Navy L 67-47 Navy Alumni Hall
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 75-71 Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American - Cameron Hall
12/12/2023 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

