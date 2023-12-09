The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: The CW

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Valparaiso Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-20.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-20.5) 142.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Hokies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Valparaiso has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Beacons have hit the over just twice.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Bookmakers rate Virginia Tech much higher (54th in the country) than the computer rankings do (68th).

With odds of +15000, Virginia Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

