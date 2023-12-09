The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson among them, meet the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Considering a wager on Wilson in the Capitals-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tom Wilson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Wilson has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Wilson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 23 games this year, Wilson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wilson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Wilson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 3 14 Points 2 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

