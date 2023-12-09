Can we anticipate Tom Wilson finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:55 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:49 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 3 3 0 16:56 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:16 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

