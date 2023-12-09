The Richmond Spiders (5-4) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Florida Gators (5-3) at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: FLA Live Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -8.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 combined points just twice this season.

Richmond has had an average of 145.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Richmond has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Richmond has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Spiders have played as an underdog of +320 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Richmond has a 23.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Richmond vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 6 75% 83.3 161.5 73.4 141 149.5 Richmond 2 22.2% 78.2 161.5 67.6 141 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders score an average of 78.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 73.4 the Gators give up.

Richmond has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 2-5-0 1-2 6-2-0 Richmond 6-3-0 1-0 6-3-0

Richmond vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Richmond 10-6 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 1-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.