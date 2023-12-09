The Florida Gators (5-3) face the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Richmond vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida TV: SECN

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Richmond is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Spiders are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fourth.

The Spiders average only 4.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Gators give up to opponents (73.4).

Richmond is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (68.7).

At home, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.7.

Beyond the arc, Richmond drained fewer trifectas on the road (8 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (33.9%) too.

