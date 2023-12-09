Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Gators (5-3) versus the Richmond Spiders (5-4) at FLA Live Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Richmond vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Sunrise, Florida

Venue: FLA Live Arena

Richmond vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Richmond 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-6.7)

Florida (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Florida is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Richmond's 6-3-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Gators' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Spiders' games have gone over.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders have a +96 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.2 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

The 30.8 rebounds per game Richmond accumulates rank 279th in the nation, 3.0 fewer than the 33.8 its opponents grab.

Richmond knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Richmond has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 7.9 per game (second in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

