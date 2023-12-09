The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have dropped three in a row, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 outings for the Capitals (5-4-1), their offense has put up 24 goals while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (10.3%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we project to pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Capitals vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Rangers 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)

Rangers (-160) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Rangers Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (12-8-3 overall) have posted a record of 3-3-6 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

In the eight games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Washington has earned nine points (4-0-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Capitals have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (8-0-2).

This season, Washington has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-1-1 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 8-5-1 to record 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3 13th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 3rd 29.73% Power Play % 8.96% 32nd 8th 84.81% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.