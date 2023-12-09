How to Watch Radford vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (6-4) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Longwood vs Delaware State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- UNC Asheville vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | December 9)
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Radford is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 283rd.
- The Highlanders put up 75.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 70.2 the Eagles give up.
- When Radford scores more than 70.2 points, it is 5-1.
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Radford averaged 72.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders ceded 62.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.4.
- When playing at home, Radford averaged 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.2) than on the road (6.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to on the road (35.2%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|W 100-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|W 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
